Aussies beat defiant B’desh

WELLINGTON, March 25: Australia overcame a few anxious moments before getting past Bangladesh by five-wickets, a win that ensured them a top-of-the-table finish after the group stage matches of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Friday.

Australia took regular wickets through spin to reduce Bangladesh to 135 for six from their 43 overs after the start of the contest was delayed by rain.

Spin continued to dominate as Bangladesh took the ball, Salma Khatun reducing Australia to 41 for four at the first drinks break before a defiant Beth Mooney guided her side with an unbeaten 66.

Earlier, Fargana Hoque became the first Bangladeshi woman to pass 1000 ODI runs before she was dismissed by Annabel Sutherland for eight.

Bangladesh set Australia 136 to win, no easy task given the weather. But it wasn’t the wind that caused Australia problems, it was Bangladesh’s bowlers with Salma the principal architect of the initial collapse.

But Mooney steadied a rocking Australia ship with a fifty from 60 balls, scoring only four fours as she realised the aerial route spelt danger, instead rotating the strike. (AP)