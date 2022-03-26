CBI books 3 Indian Oil officials in bribery case

A senior CBI official said that the first case was registered on the complaint against NP Rodge, General Manager, IOCL, and Manish Nandle, Chief Manager, on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh to execute an agreement with the present owner, and also transfer of the ownership of retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner.

It was further alleged that Rodge directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to Nandle.

The CBI laid a trap and Nandle was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The second case was registered on complaint against Sunil Golar, the sales officer of IOCL, Gondia (Maharashtra) on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allowing the smooth functioning of complainant’s petrol pump without any delay caused by IOCL in providing the stock, and also previous favours rendered to the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and Golar was apprehended while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

“Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in both the cases,” said the CBI official

Further investigation into the matter is underway.