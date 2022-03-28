ALS workshop on traditional musical instruments concludes

Tura, Mar 24: A Regional Workshop on Traditional Musical Instrument and Performing Arts organized by the A’chik Literature Society in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus concluded recently at the latter’s campus near Tura.

The final day of the workshop was attended by GHADC CEM Albinush R Marak along with Chairman Sengchim N Sangma besides other MDCs and dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest highlighted the importance of preserving and practising the traditional arts of the Wangala dance, the rich heritage of the musical instruments which are made by the people themselves out of the locally available materials and played in their own unique way. He encouraged the participants to carry the skill they had learnt to their own villages and contribute to the revival of the vanishing art forms.

Dewal M. Sangma, one of the instructors, related the narrative of the origin of the percussion , wind and string instruments and of the Wangala dance. Ringjeng T. Sangma, another instructor and a specialist in flutes, played the sarenda string instrument to the tune of ahaia, ajea, nanggorere and the song of Khalsin-Sonatchi drama.

The chigring made of bamboo, sarenda, dotdrong and drums of gambare timber which the participants made at the Workshop were displayed at the function. The participants of the Workshop also demonstrated the art of playing chigring and dama ( drum) while singing the folk song Dimdimdimchong Dadichong.

Certificates to 111(one hundred and eleven) participants and seven instructors were later distributed by the Chief Guest along with other guests. The function came to a close with a performance of the Wangala dance by the participants.