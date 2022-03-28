Assam RGU convocation on March 30

Guwahati, March 28: As many as 1723 students belonging to the classes of 2019, 2020, 2021 will receive their degrees at the first convocation of thw Assam Royal Global University to be held on the university’s campus at Betkuchi here on March 30.

Sixty-one graduating students will be awarded gold medals while 51 students will be given silver medals.

The chancellor’s gold medal will be awarded to five students while six students shall receive salvers for their special achievements.

Ashok K. Pansari, the chancellor of the university will declare the convocation open at 11 am.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the visitor of the university, will address the convocation.

Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor of Delhi University will deliver the convocation address.

On the occasion, the university shall confer honorary doctorates on three distinguished personalities – C.N.R. Rao, internationally acclaimed scientist and a Bharat Ratna awardee; Nagen Saikia, eminent litterateur and Sajjan Bhajanka, industrialist and social worker.