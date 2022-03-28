Assam PCC executive resolves to strengthen party from grassroots

Guwahati, March 28: The executive meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) resolved to strengthen the organisational base of the party and continue the ongoing membership drive till the organisational elections are held.

Around 15 lakh new members have joined the Congress during the drive so far against the target of enlisting 33 lakh new members to strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

The meeting decided that each APCC general secretary will visit districts assigned to them to provide impetus to the membership drive.

The executive meeting, held for the first time since Bhupen Kumar Borah took over as APCC president, also discussed the political and economic scenario in the state apart from dwelling on border problems with neighbouring states, unemployment problem (including the incumbent government’s promise to provide one lakh jobs, regularisation of TET-qualified teachers and land-related scandals.

A meeting of all APCC office-bearers was held on Monday.

Borah, while speaking to mediapersons, said all office-bearers from the booth level to the APCC president will henceforth have to get elected in intra-party polls and the election process will start from April 7.

Meanwhile, the APCC president has approved the candidatures to contest the election of Guwahati Municipal Corporation as Congress candidates. They are Mainuddin Ahmed (ward number 1 Maligaon); Mamoni Deka (ward number 22 Kalapahar); Abhijit Majumdar (ward number 26 Ulubari); Jinamoni Chetia (ward number 30 Panbazar) and Jitumoni Das (ward number 59 Dispur).

On the other hand, the candidates of three wards have been revised. They are Suman Das (ward number 9 Maligaon); Sunita Daimary (ward number 11 Bharalumukh) and Ramen Kumar Sarma (ward number 39 Zoo Road).