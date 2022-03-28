Complaint against opening of wine shop

Tura, Mar 28: The GSU from Ampati in South West Garo Hills has written to the Deputy Commissioner opposing the opening of a new wine shop at Harigaon, located on the stretch of road from Garobadha to Tura.

In their complaint to the DC who is also the Chairman of Excise, the union said that there was no need for the opening of the new wine shop in the area as one wine shop was already operating at Harigaon market.

“As per public demand there is no need to grant a license for the opening of the new wine shop. However we have learnt that some people are trying to get permission for the same,” the union said.

The union urged the deputy commissioner to intervene in the matter and ensure that license is not granted for the same keeping in view the demand of the people of the area.