Over 10K women officers serving across defence forces

A total of 1,705 women officers are serving in the Indian Army, 1,640 in the Indian Air Force, while there are 559 women officers in the Navy, 1,855 in the Armed Forces Medical Services, and 4,734 are Military Nursing Service officers, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha.

Noting that the Combat employment philosophy of women in the armed forces is a continuously evolving process and regularly reviewed by the government, he said that at present, the women are being commissioned into the Army into ten arms and services — Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Army Air Defence, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Aviation Corps, Intelligence Corps, Judge Advocate General Branch and Army Education Corps in addition to the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The IAF has commissioned 15 women fighter pilots till date and women officers are now being inducted in all combat roles, while the Navy has already deputed 28 women officers onboard ships. Women officers are also deployed in combat role onboard naval aircraft and ship borne helicopters.

The minister also said that provision for enrollment of women as Other Ranks in Corps of Military Police in the Indian Army has been introduced in 2019, and under it, 1,700 women personnel have been planned to be inducted in a phased manner — approximately 100 per year.

The induction of women has commenced from 2020, and a total 300 vacancies for recruitment of Women Military Police have been released till date.

IANS