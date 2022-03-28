KHADC MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency quits Congress

Shillong, March 28: The Congress party in Meghalaya has suffered another major setback with Khasi Hills District Council (KHADC) MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam Constituency, Bajop Pyngrope along with the office bearers of the Block Congress Committee resigning from the party today.

Pyngrope along with his supporters tendered their resignation at the Congress Bhawan here.

Talking to reporters, Pyngrope said that the infighting within the Congress both at the state and national level had prompted them to leave the party.

He also said that the decision of the MPCC to suspend the five MLAs for extending support to the NPP-led MDA Government was a big blunder on part of the Congress leadership.

The MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam informed that he would join the NPP at the party office in Shillong on March 31.