EKH, NGH register massive victories

by Our Reporter

Shillong, March 28: East Khasi Hills and North Garo Hills won their respective U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament matches by handsome margins on Monday.

In Nongstoin, EKH defeated Ri-Bhoi by 118 runs thanks to Susana Denshiew’s 60 and Lanosha Diengdoh’s 4/5. In Rongalbibra, NGH were 158-run victors over East Garo Hills. Here Julitha Sangma scalped 5/15 for the winners.

After being made to bat first, EKH posted 173/7, with Doilna Martin claiming 3/34 for Ri-Bhoi, who were then skittled for 55 in Group A of Zone 1.

In the other match, in Zone 2, Monitha Marak made 38 and Chigame Marak 24 but 101 wides took NGH to 199/9 in their allotted 35 overs. Silkamchi Marak bagged 4/42 for EGH, who were then bundled out for 41. Apart from Julitha’s five-for, Chigame also took 3/14.

Today, in Zone 2, Tura District Cricket Association will take on South Garo Hills. There will be no match in Zone 1, which will witness the first semi-final on Wednesday between EKH and Shillong CA