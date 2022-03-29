Inquiry Committee on power submits report to Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 29: The Independent Inquiry Committee on Power set up by Meghalaya government has submitted its report comprising findings and recommendations to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

The committee has looked into various aspects of the functioning of the Meghalaya Electric Corporation Limited (MeECL) and its three subsidiaries – Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

The committee prepared the report after looking into relevant records, visiting MeECL offices and holding interactions with its staff.