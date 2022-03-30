Change a pipe dream in Meghalaya politics

Editor,

With political aspirants flocking towards the NPP in droves, the Party could well get an absolute majority in 2023. That would give the NPP complete liberty to rule Meghalaya the way it wants to. The UDP is unlikely to win too many seats; so too the PDF and HSPDP. According to the local grapevine some from the PDF and even the BJP too may join the NPP. For the BJP MLAs it’s easier to convince people to vote for NPP instead of having to explain to voters that BJP is not anti-Christian; or anti-beef or anti-church. In the 2023 elections there might not be a single BJP MLA elected. No one is talking about the BJP now. The NPP is the most coveted Party. It’s almost as if they have woven a magic web.

After the Assembly sessions the TMC MLAs have gone into hibernation. Naturally they must be busy enrolling members but we don’t hear of too many wanting to join the TMC to fight the next elections. This is a Party with baggage. After seeing the fisticuffs between the TMC and BJP MLAs in the Assembly one begins to wonder if a similar situation of violence and mayhem will erupt in Meghalaya too. Hopefully not, since it is not common in the tribal culture for adults, who are supposedly leaders to have physical fights in the Assembly.

Personally I am unsure how many seats the TMC will get in Meghalaya but I am sure they won’t be able to make a dent in Meghalaya politics. The Congress is already out in the cold unless the newly joined members fight and win elections which is doubtful. So, the road is clear for the NPP to make a re-entry into Meghalaya politics. The only question that remains is who will be the next CM? Will it be Conrad Sangma yet again or Prestone Tynsong? Or will it be the man from Jaintia Hills, Sniawbhalang Dhar? In case the last one becomes the next CM, Meghalaya will be a full-fledged Corporation and all of us citizens will be its labourers who will work towards ensuring that maximum profits accrue to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation. Would that not be nice especially if each Meghalaya has a job no matter even if it is just sweeping the courtyards of the Company? At least there won’t be any unemployment in Meghalaya beginning 2023 March!

Yours etc.,

KL Nonglait,

Via email

Peace hath her victories no less than war

Editor,

Apropos of the letter, “A humanitarian gesture” by Kajal Chatterjee, (ST March 29, 2022) it is one of the greatest humanitarian gestures from someone who FR

Powell describes in his poem as, “They are slaves who fear to speak /For the fallen and the weak /They are slaves who dare not choose /Scoffing anger and abuse/

Rather in silence shrink /From the truth they needs must think /They are slaves who dare not be /In the right with two or three.

The man is Dimitri Muratov, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner. He has donated the medal for auction to help the millions of refugees comprising women young and old, men above fighting age, children, and babies, all who unfortunately have turned refugees overnight when a man who is out of his senses and bereft of human instincts, suddenly turned berserk and declared war on Ukraine.

That noble gesture had drowned out a major chunk of pain from all those who still have even an ounce of humanity left; those who witness daily the horrifying scenes of the consequences that have propped out of the man who had violated all the rules of the Geneva Convention and International Human Rights.

Our prayers go out for Volodymyr Zelenski and the people of Ukraine and the spirited fighters who love their motherland. “Dulce et decorum pro patria mori ” in English “Sweet and dignified to die for the motherland.” Lest we forget all the war correspondents, with just a life jacket, they are the ones who expose the horrifying nature of the war. We wish those who lost their lives to rest in eternal peace.

Let us also gather enough strength and courage to not sit on the fence when we have to make a choice between good and evil!

Yours etc.,

M. Khyriem

Shillong -14

Futile strike by trade unionists

Editor,

The all-India strike on March 28 and 29 called by some trade unions citing the Narendra Modi government’s policies which are affecting workers, farmers and people, has hit normal life in many states in the country. There is no denying the fact that trade unions have the right to protest over unacceptable policies of the government. On the other hand, it is not right to force people to observe the strike against their will. People have the right to join or not to join the strike. Those who do not cooperate with the strike must not be ill -treated or coerced into joining the strike.

Protests and strikes are an integral part of a democracy. People have the right to express their opinions against unacceptable policies and speak out against wrong decisions of the government. However, the ways of conducting such strikes must not cause hardships to people. Shut- downs and keeping vehicles off the road for 48 hours will adversely affect normal life. While a section of the people working in the organised sector may enjoy two days off work, those who are in the unorganised sector, labourers and daily wagers will suffer a lot due to it.

The unionists who organise such strikes must realise the futility of such striking methods. They must wake up to reality and devise striking methods that are not against people’s interests. It must be understood that such strikes will have an impact on the already flagging economy which is just slowly recovering. Enforcing shutdown at this time is irresponsible and irrational. Instead of resorting to such protest methods, trade unionists must work unitedly for employees’ welfare. They must strive to improve the status of their lives.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam