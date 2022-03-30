Jaylynn helps SGH demolish TDCA

SHILLONG, March 29: Jaylynn Marak played one of the best matches of her young life as she hit 96 with the bat before taking six wickets with the ball for South Garo Hills against Tura District Cricket Association in their Zone 2 match of the U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills, on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, SGH amassed 177/5 in their 35 overs, with Jaylynn striking 16 fours in her innings of 96 off 107 deliveries.

Tura tried eight different bowlers with varying success – Preangchi picked up 2/27 for the best figures.

Tura then managed to bat for only 21 overs as they were dismissed for 86, giving SGH victory by 91 runs.

Kamchira top-scored with 21, while Jaylynn ripped through the batting line-up for excellent figures of 6/15 and Kim D Shira took 2/31.

South Garo Hills will be back in action today against North Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, the first semi-final in Zone 1 will also take place today, in Nongstoin, featuring East Khasi Hills and Shillong Cricket Association.