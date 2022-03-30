New Zealand beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in 1st ODI

By Agencies
Will Young. New Zealand Black Caps One Day International headshots at Pullman Hotel, Auckland, New Zealand on 2nd October 2019. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, March 29: A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.
Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57.
Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4/50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.
The Netherlands slipped to 45/5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43. South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2/32. (AP)

