M’laya hold slim lead against Nagaland at stumps on Day 1

Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2021-22

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya were dismissed for just 132 in the first innings of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match against Nagaland on Tuesday.
In response, Nagaland were 127/2 by stumps on the first day, trailing by just five runs.
For Meghalaya, skipper Swastic Chettri top-scored with 39, while Aman Kumar managed 30 and Bipin Kumar Ray 22.
Nagaland skipper Akavi Yeptho (4/28) was the wrecker-in-chief, accounting for four Meghalaya batters.
Meghalaya pacer Abhishek Kumar picked up a wicket in the very first over of Nagaland’s innings but found no more success in the day and finished with figures 1/26.
Sudhir Sahani, meanwhile, claimed 1/30. Nagaland opener Joshua Ben Ozukum ended the day unbeaten on 64.

