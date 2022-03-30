Jingkieng Jri: Journey so far, road ahead

SHILLONG, March 29: Up until now, the journey of the iconic Jingkieng Jri (living root bridges) found in over 70 villages in Meghalaya has been arduous — from set-up of a designated team for looking after the bridges, sensitising locals to forming an exclusive project dedicated to the living root bridges.

Now, the Meghalaya government has begun the process to ensure that Jingkieng Jri, which is in the tentative list, makes it to the final list of the UNESCO’s World Heritage sites.

Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Sampath Kumar, pointed out that a thorough process will have to be followed to ensure that the living root bridges become World Heritage Sites under UNESCO.

Just recently, the Jingkieng Jri (living root bridges) was included in the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Elucidating further, Kumar said that the government initially started by conveying the importance of these iconic sites built by the ancestors to the villagers, and how these bridges should be conserved and protected. He informed that at a later stage, an exclusive project was also started for protection, promotion, as well as research and development on the living root bridges.

Moreover, a team with Meghalaya Basin Development Authority was set up which worked with the Cooperation department, while a new cooperate was also formed for conservation, research and development of the bridges. A group of scientists last year had also visited the sites.

The next step for the government is preparation of a brochure within a span of a year with detail on how the living root bridges will be protected, and the commitment of the communities towards the living root bridges.

Sampath Kumar also said that he attend a meeting with the Archeological Survey of India in New Delhi later this week to work on the official process which is to be followed on availing the heritage site status.

The living root bridges are Ficus-based rural connectivity and livelihood solutions within dense subtropical moist broadleaf forest eco-region of the state in the eastern extension of the Indian Peninsular Plateau.

Grown by indigenous Khasi communities, these structural ecosystems have performed in extreme climatic conditions for centuries, and encapsulate a profound harmony between humans and nature.

The underlying knowledge and skill has evolved through generations and continues to be practiced today, affirming its exceptional value and relevance.

Facilitating connectivity and disaster resilience in more than 75 remote villages in and near the wettest region on Earth, LRB validate outstanding ingenuity and resilience of an ancient culture, where collective cooperation and reciprocity were the fundamental building blocks of life.

Early 19th century published accounts of Living Bridges confirm an exceptional tradition of India rubber tree-based bridge construction near Cherrapunjee (Sohra). Validating their increasing strength and ingenious use of root inosculation, these records highlight important engineering and botanical attributes, which contribute to overall structural robustness. Though the terminology of ‘Living Bridges’ focuses on bridge morphology, recent studies have revealed significant diversity including ladders, platforms, towers, steps and erosion/landslide prevention structures.

Each Living structure or Jingkieng Jri constitutes a unique site-specific response, where form and function have evolved through sustained human interaction with environment.