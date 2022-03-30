Pressure groups oppose any final settlement sans consent of locals

SHILLONG, March 29: The pressure groups in the state have not taken kindly to the finalisation of the border pact between Meghalaya and Assam and have reiterated their opposition to the give-and-take policy, while making it clear that a final decision on the MoU should have be taken after getting the consent of the Hima, Raid, district councils, land owners and the people residing along the border areas.

KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar recalled that the state government had invited them twice to discuss the border issue but had never shared copies of the reports submitted by the three regional committees to the government.

“Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had maintained that the reports were confidential and the MoU was lying with the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Marngar said.

The KSU president reiterated that they were against the idea of a give-and-take policy since Meghalaya never encroached into Assam territory and it was Assam which had broken the status quo on numerous occasions.

“We want to make it clear that we are not against the efforts of the government to resolve the long-pending interstate boundary since we all want this issue to be resolved once and for all,” he said.

He also stated that they would not celebrate finalisation of the border agreement until and unless they hear the views and opinion of the Hima, Raid and the people.

“We would like to know if the Hima and Raid had given their consent to the reports of the regional committees. We do not want this decision of the government to hurt the sentiments of the people,” he said.

KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne said the district council had never stated that they were against the MOU signed by the two states. “We had only expressed the opposition of the Hima and the Raid. We have even informed the state government about this,” he said, adding that it was up to the state government to listen to the grievances of the Hima and the Raid.

“The signing of the MoU is a good step but I hope that the agreement has taken into account the wishes and sentiments of the people,” the CEM added.

Hynniewtrep National Youth Front president Sadon Blah said the MoU has been marred due to the dissent shown by the people residing in the border areas.

He said that the regional committees while inspecting the disputed areas did not hold consultations with the indigenous residents of the state but interacted with residents whom Assam had pushed in those areas.

He was clear that the HNYF will oppose the pact if the indigenous population is not happy with the realignment of the interstate border.

Blah also stated that signing of the MoU does not mean an end to the chapter since as per the Constitution, a resolution has to be passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before re-aligning the border and the state still have scope to push their issues if there is any dissent among the border residents with regard to the MoU.