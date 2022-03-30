‘Boundary agreement will spell disaster’

SHILLONG, March 29: The All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said the “historical pact” claimed by the Assam and Meghalaya governments on the interstate boundary will spell disaster for Meghalaya.

The agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is “dangerous, insensitive and indifferent to the concerns” raised by the political parties and the local people, it said.

AITC leader Mukul M Sangma said the Opposition had cautioned the state government on the perils of the agreement. “The manner in which the piecemeal solution was brought about will leave a real mess behind,” he said, reacting to the signing of the pact for ending the 50-year-old row in six of the 12 sectors along the interstate boundary.

The agreement is dangerous, insensitive and in complete disregard to the concern of the people and the state, he added.

Sangma recalled advising the government during the budget session of the Assembly to look into all aspects of the dispute. “How they have resolved is not known yet. They have not been transparent and called an all-party meeting only after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU),” he said.

Even after the formal agreement in New Delhi, there is no clarity on the parameters considered for demarcating the interstate boundary in the disputed areas, he said.

He condemned the government for ignoring the sentiments of the stakeholders and the political parties that represent them.

State AITC president, Charles Pyngrope said his party had before the signing of the MoU sought a relook into the entire process of resolving the boundary dispute.

“I think the government should not have rushed to sign the agreement in view of the adverse effect it is likely to have on the people living on the border,” he said.

Border resident set

to lose ST status: Pala

State Congress president Vincent H Pala said many citizens of Meghalaya may lose their Scheduled Tribe status due to the border pact.

He told The Shillong Times that implementing the agreement will be a challenge for both states.

Lamenting the lack of clarity on which villages are going to Assam and which villages are coming to Meghalaya, Pala said his party will keep a watch on how things work out on the ground.

“We will see whether the decision is in the interest of Assam or Meghalaya,” he added.

Pala feared many villagers who have been part of Meghalaya all these years may lose their ST status after going to Assam. “The ST system does not work out in Assam barring a few areas that fall under the district councils,” he said.