Sports Snippets

Speculation rife over Tiger Woods’ golf comeback

AUGUSTA, March 30: Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National, sparking even greater speculation the Masters next week could be his first time competing against the best since a car crash 14 months ago severely injured his right leg. Various plane-tracking websites showed a Gulfstream registered to Woods leaving South Florida at about 9 am, and the Twitter handle “Eureka Earth” showed the private jet on the runway at Augusta’s regional airport. SI.com’s ‘Morning Read’ cited a source as saying Woods was at Augusta National with 12-year-old son Charlie. (AP)

Manika-Archana claim bronze in WTT Star Contender

Doha, March 30: India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath signed off with a bronze medal after losing the women’s doubles semifinals to Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching at the WTT Star Contender Doha on Wednesday. The higher-ranked Indian duo lost to Li and Cheng 8-11, 6-11, 7-11. G. Sathiyan and Manika also lost their respective singles in the pre-quarterfinals to end India’s campaign in the Star Contender events. Sathiyan lost to Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 4-11. (PTI)

Everton announce massive losses of over $130 million

LIVERPOOL, March 30: Premier League club Everton announced losses of more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) for the third straight year on Tuesday. Figures released by the club showed a deficit of 120.9 million pounds ($158 million) for the year ending June 2021 after another season affected by the pandemic. That followed losses of 111.8 million pounds ($146 million) and 139.8 million pounds ($183 million) the previous two seasons. (AP)