Aussies thump Pak

LAHORE, March 30: Travis Head hit a blistering century and leg-spinner Adam Zampa grabbed 4/38 to lift Australia to an 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first ODI on Tuesday.
Head hammered 101 off 72 balls and propelled Australia to impressive 313-7 after they were left with only 13 fit players hours before the start of the three-match series.
Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made 103 off 93 balls — his eighth ODI hundred — and captain Babar Azam labored for 72 deliveries to get 57 before second-string Australia bowled out Pakistan for 225 in 45.2 overs.
Zampa and Head, who picked up 2/35 with his off-spin bowling, ran through the Pakistan middle and lower order on a turning wicket to help a second-string Australia bowled out Pakistan for 225 in 45.2 overs. (AP)

