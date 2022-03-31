Another harrowing day for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, March 30: Meghalaya had a long day in the field on the second day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match against Nagaland in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday, with the opposition posting 427/10 in their first innings.

Resuming on 127/2, Nagaland added exactly 300 more runs before being bowled out. By close of play, Meghalaya were 27/1 in their second innings. Added to their first innings score of 132 all out, Meghalaya trail by 268 runs.

Abhishek Kumar bagged three wickets on Wednesday to finish with figures of 4/108, while Bibek Poudel took 2/34, Sudhir Sahani 2/108, Agreas Chamcham Sangma 1/67 and Bipin Kumar Ray 1/82 for Meghalaya.

Arien Bonchang Sangma was then dismissed for 10 in the 12 overs that Meghalaya had to endure before stumps.

Still at the crease are Aman Kumar (13 not out) and Nishanta Chakraborty (4 not out).