Australia cruise into Women’s WC final

Wellington, March 30: A brilliant 216-run opening-wicket partnership between Alyssa Healy (129 from 107 balls) and Rachael Haynes (85 from 100) helped Australia book their place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final with a dominant 157-run victory over the West Indies at Basin Reserve here on Wednesday.

Thanks to Healy and Haynes’ stand, the six-time World Cup winners scored a mammoth 305/3 in their rain-reduced match before bundling out the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies for 148 in 37 overs to win the contest by 157 runs.

West Indies skipper Taylor (48) played a lone hand in the run chase while Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews managed 34 runs each at the top of the order, but they received little support with two batters unable to take the crease as Australia romped to a big win.

Earlier, Healy and Haynes looked in sublime form, scoring with ease as Australia amassed 305 after batting first. The duo feasted on some poor West Indies bowling and fielding. (IANS)