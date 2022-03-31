EKH beat SCA for place in Zone 1 final

SHILLONG, March 30: East Khasi Hills defeated Shillong Cricket Association by 35 runs in the first Zone 1 semifinal of the U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin today.

Meanwhile, in Zone 2, South Garo Hills won their second match, comfortably defeating North Garo Hills by five wickets in Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills.

In the first match, EKH won the toss and made 166/8 in their allotted 35 overs. Lanosha Diengdoh and Lapynhunlang Khongngain both made 22 runs each, while Reshma Thapa claimed 3/25 for SCA.

SCA started the chase well, thanks to Neha Hajong’s 43 but her teammates failed to contribute and the Shillong team were out for 131 in 29.4 overs. Diengdoh removed the in-form Hajong and took two other wickets for figures of 3/22 and the Player-of-the-Match award.

In the other game, NGH won the toss and chose to bat but were bundled out for 68. Skangsachuame Marak was the brightest spot for NGH with 18 runs. And after taking six wickets yesterday, Jaylynn Marak claimed 5/16 today, while Chiame D Sangma bagged 4/21.

SGH lost five wickets in the chase but a run-a-ball 24 not out from captain Kim D Shira ensured the team reached the target in just 10 overs. Julitha Sangma claimed figures of 3/15.

On Thursday, the second Zone 1 semifinal will see All Jaintia CA face West Khasi Hills. In Zone 2, Tura District CA meet East Garo Hills.