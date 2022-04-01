HNLC peace talks: CM meets govt’s interlocutor, top officials

Shillong, April 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, and top officials including Chief Secretary RV Suchiang, Special DGP I Nongrang and retired bureaucrat Peter Dkhar, who is the government interlocutor for the peace talks with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to the law and order situation in the state and the tripartite talks between the Government of India, Government of Meghalaya and the HNLC.

When asked about the probable date for a meeting between the government interlocutor and HNYF president Sadon Blah, who is representing the HNLC, the CM said the process was on and the dateline was yet to be set.