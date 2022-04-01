Nokrek Tigers maul Symper Panthers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 31: Nokrek Tigers bagged their first win of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Men Challengers Cup by defeating Symper Panthers by 50 runs here today.

There were two rain interruptions today, which reduced the game to 35 overs a side. Nokrek won the toss and elected to bat.

The decision by captain Sylvester Mylliempdah proved fruitful as his team made 227/8 in 35 overs, going at just under 6.5 an over.

The skipper made 64, with five fours, and with opening partner Krishna Thapa (29), the Tigers made 75 for the first wicket in 13.1 overs.

Mylliempdah was eventually run out after a mix-up with Player-of-the-Match Anish Charak but the latter put that behind him to pummel the Panthers’ bowling. He smashed 65 off just 37 deliveries, with three huge sixes and seven fours. This was his second half-century of the tournament, after having made 52 in the washed out match against Myntdu Lions on Monday.

For the Panthers, for whom this was their first outing, pace bowler Md Nafees Siddique claimed 3/39, including Charak’s wicket.

Nokrek faced disruptions to their innings but the sun came out for the Panthers.

They started well, with captain Kishan Lyngdoh (27) and Tarique Siddique (51) making 57 for the first wicket. But the tail did not wag for long and the Panthers were bowled out for 177.

Steve Syiemlieh took 3/22.

Symper Panthers face Myntdu Lions on Friday, at 9 am.