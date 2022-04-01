Meghalaya lose to Nagaland by innings

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 31: Meghalaya suffered defeat to Nagaland by an innings and 131 runs in their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Bhubaneshwar, on Thursday.

Meghalaya had a tough task ahead of them as they began day three on 27/1 in their second innings, still requiring 268 runs to make their opponents bat again.

As they began the day with an uphill task ahead, Meghalaya’s batters struggled to hold up against Nagaland’s bowlers.

In the end, Meghalaya were dismissed for just 164 which was a slight improvement on their 132 from the first innings.

As many as seven batters got into double figures in the second innings but the top score was just 33 by Swastic Chettri as Meghalaya struggled to turn starts into big scores.

Meghalaya now have several days’ rest before their next match, which will be against Arunachal Pradesh from 12 April.