RS poll: Ruling BJP, ally UPPL win both seats in Assam

Guwahati, April 1: Candidates from the ruling BJP and ally, United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), won both the Rajya Sabha seats in Assam after a series of allegations and counter-allegations by the ruling and Opposition parties caused a delay and pushed to counting process, which was scheduled in the evening, to a late night slot on Thursday.

BJP’s Pabitra Margherita and UPPL’s Rwngwra Narzary bagged 46 votes and 44 votes respectively to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, while Congress’ nominee and outgoing MP Ripun Bora secured only 35 votes to be out of contention.

“Counting of votes started at around 10.30 pm and completed at 11.45pm smoothly. All the contenting candidates and their agents were present during the counting of votes. Out of the total 126 votes polled, 125 votes were found valid while one vote was found invalid,” an official statement issued here said.

After the counting process was completed around midnight, the returning officer declared BJP’s Margherita and UPPL’s Narzary elected to the two seats of the Council of States from Assam, it said.

It may be noted that the counting process was delayed following the demand of the Opposition Congress to cancel the votes of five MLAs, including three from the ruling party, for allegedly violating rules.

Party sources informed that senior leaders, including AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Abhishekh Manu Singhvi and state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah in a video conference urged the Chief Election Commissioner to cancel votes of the five MLAs and take action against them for “violating the election rules.”

The Congress also suspended its MLA Siddeque Ahmed for “intentionally” violating the three-line whip issued by the party chief whip.

Das, who was suspended by the party in December, had on Tuesday said he will vote for the ruling BJP-led coalition candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls for the cause of “development”.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer (Assam) and observer to the Biennial Election to the Council of States from Assam 2022, Nitin Khade has thanked all the political parties, contesting candidates and their agents, all members of the Assam Legislative Assembly and all officials involved in the election process for their cooperation in completing the poll process smoothly.