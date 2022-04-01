Group urges Shah to fast-track resettlement of displaced Bru families 

Guwahati, April 1: Representatives of the Bru Displaced Youth Association have urged Union home minister Amit Shah to expedite the process of resettlement of displaced Bru families in areas under Kanchanpur subdivision of north Tripura.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union home minister through the block development officer, Dasda on Friday, the association called for immediate start of resettlement process under all the selected locations of Kanchanpur subdivision.

The historic agreement for resolving the 23-year-long pending issue of the displaced Brus was signed in New Delhi on January 16, 2020 .

According to the agreement, the identification of land for resettlement should be completed within 60 days of signing of agreement while physical movement to the resettlement locations and closure of temporary relief camps was to be completed within 180 days.

The association stated that while the process of resettlement has been initiated post signing of the quadripartite Bru resettlement pact, but after over two years of the agreement, about 90 percent of the resettlement process has been pending, owing to the negligent approach and dilly dallying on the part of the Tripura government.

“Under Kanchanpur subdivision, the resettlement process in one location, namely Khasnampara (Bandharima), has started but still pending in the remaining locations such as Gachirampara CCRF, Anandabazar CCRF, Manucharlengta CCRF, Nondirampara and Bikramjoypara CCRF,” it stated in the memorandum to Shah..

The association further sought resettlement packages (consisting of financial assistance for house construction and monthly Rs 5000 to the settled families) for the families who are already settled in different resettlement locations without further delay.