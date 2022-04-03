Heroes Singing Sour Tunes

Sportsmanship comes after working one’s finger to the bone; it is a byproduct of putting oneself through disciplined regimen. As they say, passion is a crucial participant of the mix and with passion, motivation comes complementary.

However, all that isn’t enough to get the wheels moving. Another aspect, arguably bigger, is what sportspersons are deprived of financial support from their respective states. On the occasion of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2022, celebrated on April 6, Sunday Shillong connects with sports maestros in the city to listen to their stories and learn about the role of sports in their journeys.

To begin with, let’s hear what state basketball player Iairy Sangma has to say. Beginning her career in 2019, this young lady from Pynthorbah, who represents Shillong Labet basketball club, had no formal training. Even now, she stresses that a proper indoor facility and more practice courts (semi-indoor) is the need of the hour.

Talking about challenges, she said that the players need more tournaments to play in. She goes on to add, “Our state needs better infrastructure. Presently, we have one semi-indoor facility at St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School campus, where the state association hosted its 1st Senior National Basketball Zonal Championship the previous year.”

She emphasised on a change with a shift of focus at the grassroots level. “We need to encourage more children to start playing, more academies to start, an increase in the number of licensed and trained coaches and the most obvious one to have more matches and tournaments,” said Sangma, who was recently selected to play in the 3X3 International Pro Basketball League (or 3BL) Season 3 (men and women’s).

She wants the Meghalaya Basketball Association to push more of its players to pursue a diploma course with the National Institute of Sports (NIS), the academic wing of the Sports Authority of India and Asia’s largest Sports Institute, so that this sort of exposure can aid in training locals thereon.

Iairy Sangma, NIS diploma holder, also imparts training to young and enthused children from city schools. Talking about her experience at the 3BL, Sangma revealed something that justifies why the state needs to work harder in the discipline of basketball. “Most 3BL players are employed by organisations through the sports quota, be it in the police forces, banks and government departments that gives them reason enough to pursue the sport. For players in our state to see potential in pursuing basketball, our government needs to start creating similar platforms,” she says.

Another interesting yet sorrowful account is of Roshni Bhusal, former boxer and recipient of the coveted U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports, who is currently attached with the Junior Women’s national team as their boxing coach in Haryana.

Bhusal made no bones about how unrewarding it has been for her as a boxer despite dedicating over 12 years of her life to the sport, which also includes representing the state in the National Games and winning a silver medal.

“A fighter from Nagaland who lost the semis bout against me during the National Games is reaping the benefits as she was awarded a government job, but regardless of my achievement, my state’s government has not accorded me with any similar accolades. Had it not been for my passion and sheer commitment to pursue boxing no matter the consequences, I would’ve packed my bags and hung my boots,” said Roshni, expressing her disappointment.

As a member of the Meghalaya Boxing Association, Bhusal stated that Meghalaya is far behind other states even in the North East. She pointed out, “There are no indoor stadia to train our boxers in. Even in terms of equipment, we are lagging behind. There is no financial succour to help the sports grow in the state. Without these prerequisites, how can one expect the state to produce players who can stand toe to toe against other players? Then the competition is too tough.”



Asked if something can be done to address the point at issue, she said all associations of Meghalaya from every discipline of sports must unite and move the authorities to point out the drawbacks in the state and urge them to pay heed to these crucial issues. “We can even approach the Prime Minister if we collectively take a stand,” she opined.

Asked if she sees bias in terms of non-tribal players making headway in the game, the only non-tribal player in the state to receive the U Kiang Nangbah Award for her contributions in sports, Roshni Bhusal, says, “Deserving players must be given the chance.”

Then there is a champion who emerged from one of the remotest corners of Meghalaya. He is Hame Shaniah Suiam of Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills, five-time international kickboxing gold medallist and an undisputed seven-time national kickboxing gold medallist (2017-2021). Despite being a decorated athlete, Suiam’s story is no different than Bhusal.

Although he dons an unwavering will to promote sports in the state, a visibly upset Suiam, however, laments on the sheer absence of support for him from the government. A mix of disappointment in his voice revealed that there aren’t enough stimuli in the current situation for parents to encourage their child to take up sports.

The Meghalaya Day 2021 awardee (U Kiang Nangbah award for Sports) narrates how inopportune his time was as a 10-year-old, who had just begun training in Shangpung with his kickboxing coach Sardonyx Suchiang. “Earlier, we used this one village playground to train. With time, sportspersons locally only have an indoor hall in the village, which is shared by players from other disciplines like badminton too,” he said.

Another story of a city-based footballer named Akash Thapa that may raise some eyebrows. Formerly playing with the Junior Shillong Lajong football team as a goalie, now Thapa is pursuing a law degree at the Shillong Law College after a five-and-half-year stint with the club as a professional player.

Thapa’s contract was not renewed by the club, which derailed this talented footballer’s professional aspirations after which finding little to no hope, he began pursuing higher studies. Probing further into his contract’s renewal, he shared that an official checked with the higher authorities in the club to find out why it was not renewed, but all in vain.

However, Thapa remains undeterred by these setbacks and is optimistic of making a colourful career in the field of coaching. He is still playing from a local sports club and is nowhere near done with football.

Moving on to cricket, one of the most cherished sports across the country, it has begun making bigger strides in Meghalaya too. Of late, youngsters have been flocking to the Shillong Cricket Academy and the venue, now at Lawsohtun, is teeming with young cricket enthusiasts.

From a musician, professional footballer, medical practitioner, to representing Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy, Nick Dann surely has a compelling case for a career. So does it stop at cricket, if yes, why? Here’s Dann explaining: “There are millions in India who dream to represent their state and country in cricket. I had the opportunity to realize that dream and it is an absolute no-brainer to pick cricket as a career.” He adds, “The Meghalaya jersey means a lot to me.”

Speaking of cricket, another legend of a cricketer from Meghalaya that couldn’t be overlooked is Mark Ingty. His two-decade-long journey and the quest for more, speaks volumes about his drive and passion. Unwavered at 45, Ingty says he wants to partake in a minimum of 25 First Class games before passing on his experience to the younger generation of the state.

Crediting his professional and personal growth to the sport, Ingty shares, “I owe it all to cricket, the game has given me so much – I was employed with Air India and have played in every major city across the country. Also, having been able to connect with people from different walks of life has enabled me to better myself as a person.”

Although there’s little hope that the state will come to save the day, the will to carry on and strive for a change is what sports is all about — it binds people together.

(With inputs from Amit Meinam Singh)