Shillong’s Iconic Structures: Earle Holiday Home

Shillong, also known as ‘Scotland of the East’ earned its name for its salubrious climate, which served as a perfect place for the British officers and soldiers to meditate and calm their minds back in the days.

Much like many heritage structures built by the British in the early 1900s, Earle Holiday Home previously known as Earle India Sanatorium at Oakland in Khyndai Lad, is one such house constructed with the purpose of accommodating peopleseeking to recuperate in Shillong.

In this series of Shillong’s Iconic Structures, we highlight the history and significance of the Earle Holiday Home, which was founded by Late Bhola Nath Barooah in 1920, with a view to shelter visitors in Shillong, particularly ailing persons who would visit the city to regain their strength and mend their health.

It all started in 1918, when the Chief Commissioner of Assam Province, Archdale Earle prepared a plan for a health resort within the centre of the town, which led to the Earle Sanatorium Project.

Bhola Nath Borooah, a native of Assam and reputed merchant, took a keen interest in the project and initiated the construction of this building which later came to be known as the B. Barooah House. The building was completed in 1920.

Later, a board of trustees was formed under Barooah and over the years, the Earle Holiday Home witnessed a sea of changes with the baton being passed down from one trustee incharge to another.

