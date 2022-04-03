“Mass Communication biggest input for human development”

Guwahati, April 3: Quality Mass Communication is the most important input for all-round human development, and that exactly is why the country needs quality institutions which impart education and training in various aspects of Mass Communication, veteran journalist D N Chakravarty said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the annual meet of the Northeast chapter of the IIMC Alumni Association, Chakravarty also called upon aspiring journalists and communicators to choose reputed institutions like the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in order to make a good career. “Mass Communication is not just about reporting an event. It is also about reporting development and about focusing on the basic ailments of the society,” Chakravarty said. He also lauded the IIMC for creating a large pool of development communicators, which in turn has contributed towards the country’s development. Belonging to the first batch of government I&PR officers of the country who underwent training at the IIMC way back in 1967, Chakravarty, who was felicitated on the occasion, is also the oldest living alumnus of the Institute.

IIMCAA founding member Ritesh Verma, speaking on the need for security of journalists, elaborated upon a group health insurance scheme launched by the Association. He also asked journalists working in the Northeast to focus more on development issues.

Presiding over the meeting, chapter chairman Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap said the IIMC Alumni Association has created an amazing network of development communicators spread not just across the country, but also in the developing world. Chapter General Secretary Teresa Rehman spoke about how IIMC has set a standard for quality journalism. The meeting was attended by IIMC alumni from Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and other parts of region.

