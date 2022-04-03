KSU felicitates 5 rank holders in SSLC, HSSLC exams

Nongstoin, April 3: : The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) ,West Khasi Hills District Unit on April today felicitated 5 toppers of SSLC and HSSLC students from West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills District in the last year’s MBoSE examination.

The KSU has awarded the Wikliffe Syiem Academic awards to the top 20 in the merit list of the SSLC which include Kevinstrong Lawriniang, Queen Annable Ann Basaiawmoit of St. Thomas High Sec School Mairang, P Sarasaphi Lyngdoh and Daphiniewkor Wahlang of Anderson Higher Sec, School, Nongstoin and Elfy Wanniang in the HSSLC Commerce stream from Anderson HSSS, Nongstoin.

During the felicitation programme, John Fisher Nongsiang, President of KSU, West Khasi Hills was attended as the Chief Guest in the presence of Franklin Syiemiong, General Secretary and other members of the Union.