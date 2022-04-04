Goa to now focus on quality, high-end tourists: Tourism Minister

“There were a lot of hardships during the two years of Covid. We need to have a proper roadmap in place. We will spell it out soon after taking the stakeholders in confidence,” Khaunte told the media after taking charge of the portfolio.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had allotted portfolios to eight of his cabinet ministers on Sunday.

“Tourism revenue has become one of the biggest sources for Goa. It is one of the main economic verticals for the state. We need to ensure that we get quality tourists, explore possibilities that can attract high end tourists,” Khaunte said.

“We need people who come here to spend time and contribute to the economic conditions of the state,” he added.

Goa is considered one of the top destinations for beach tourism in the country. While the state attracted nearly eight million tourists in 2019, the Covid pandemic resulted in a drop in tourist footfalls in the state over the last two years.

Sawant in his budget last week said that his government would work towards making the state the country’s top tourism destination.