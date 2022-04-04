Militant hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, April 4 : A militant hideout was busted by security forces during an operation along the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district leading to recovery of arms and ammunition.

Defence sources said troops of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police carried out a joint operation in Noorkote area along the LoC in Poonch district on Sunday.

“The operation was carried out on specific information. A militant hideout was busted and arms and ammunition recovered during this operation”, sources said. (IANS)