Puducherry Congress wants CM Rangasamy to see through BJP’s game in NEET, CUET

Chennai, April 4: The Puducherry unit of Congress has warned Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to see through his alliance partner, the BJP’s game plan of implementing National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

President of the Puducherry Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian, in a statement on Monday, urged the Chief Minister and his party All India NR Congress to protect the poor and backward class students from NEET and the newly introduced CUET.

He said that all colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry are affiliated to the Pondicherry Central University and the Central government has taken control of all admissions to degree and postgraduate courses in the university and affiliated colleges thereby taking away the rights of the government of the Union Territory.

The Congress unit president said that the dreams of downtrodden and backward students who are studying in the state curriculum are betrayed in this manner and said that without proper coaching these students will not be able to crack the highly competitive CUET examination.

He also said that the number of seats in Puducherry Veterinary College is increased from 80 to 100 and under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, 10 per cent of students from North India will get admission in these seats and that the students of the Union territory will get only 10 per cent of the increased number of seats.

The Puducherry Congress Committee president also said that the Chief Minister must ensure the people that the central government programmes like NEET, CUET, and EWS are not entering the Union territory and said that the Congress party would oppose all these exams and the EWS reservation in the best interest of the people of the state.

He also called upon the Chief Minister to consider a political realignment with the Congress and DMK to oust the BJP from power and warned that the BJP was trying to usurp his (Chief Minster’s) powers. (IANS)