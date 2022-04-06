Anganwadi workers remind CM of demands

Tura, April 6: The All Garo Hills Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Association (AGHAWHA) has submitted a reminder of its memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Some of the demands of the workers include enhancement of honorarium to at least Rs 10,000, payment of TA and DA, revised and regular payment for firewood from the current 45 paise to Rs 1 and the upgradation of qualified Aganwadi workers.

Besides, pointing out that they are given additional burden by loading Health programmes like Polio Immunization, Survey on TB and other health related issues, the workers demanded that they are given equal pay with that of ASHA workers. While the ASHA workers are currently paid Rs 100 for each duty, the anganwadi workers get only Rs 75 per duty.

The workers, who till now receive no pay for Covid-19 duties, have requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to review the matter and pay them for their duties.