Mukul finds fault with boundary pact with Assam, slams Conrad

Shillong, April 6: Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly and an AITC MLA, Dr Mukul Sangma inspected the border areas of Mawiong, Barapathar and Maikhuli in Ri Bhoi district today after receiving reports that residents of these areas are unhappy with the boundary pact recently signed between Meghalaya and Assam.

Addressing the media, the former chief minister said there is an inherent complexity associated with the ‘areas of difference’ along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the AITC leader sarcastically said Assam was happy with the MoU because “Meghalaya has a chief minister who is agreeing to everything”.

Asserting that land in Meghalaya belongs to the people, Sangma said the government should respect the Himas and adhere to the customary laws and practices.