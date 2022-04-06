Largest batch in NEPA history completes training

Shillong, April 6: A large group of 578 trainee officers in the rank of Sub Inspectors of Police, including 178 lady trainee officers belonging to Assam Police, have passed out of North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near here on successful completion of the basic course.

This 50th batch was the largest ever batch to undertake basic training course in the NEPA since its inception in the year 1978.

The passing out parade was held at the parade ground of the academy campus at Umsaw village in Ri-Bhoi district of the state today.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the parade and commissioned these officers into active policing while NEPA director Deepak Kumar administered the oath to the trainees.

Dr Sarma congratulated the young officers and distributed the trophies and medals to the trainees for their individual excellent performance during the training period.