Mukul dismisses boundary pact, vows to fight against it

Tura, April 6: “People of Meghalaya have rejected the boundary MoU signed recently between Assam and Meghalaya. We are with you in this fight as this is 6th Schedule land that belongs to you. No one can take this away,” stated Dr Mukul Sangma, the leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly.

Undertaking a visit to Mallang (in West Khasi Hills), the former chief minister and the AITC leader stated that “Mallang has always been within Meghalaya and never in dispute. The land may belong to Meghalaya but not the Chief Minister (Conrad Sangma). He has no right to give it away,”

Saying that the parameters adopted for resolution of the boundary dispute is faulty, wrong and unacceptable, Dr Sangma said, “Problems have been created where there was none. Assam believes that during the time of the present CM that they can push through their claims and this has happened. We will not remain silent. Even if we don’t have the numbers we will fight.”

“How can they resolve the land dispute in just 2 days? Did they decide to break it up equally? We need to ask them this question,” the former CM wondered adding there is no politics here as no politics is bigger than the betterment of our tribes.

“Even if individuals want to join Assam, they cannot do so without the assent of the Hima or the Nokma. That’s the spirit of the 6th Schedule,” he further said.