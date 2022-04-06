No looking back on boundary pact: Himanta

Shillong, April 6: Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today ruled out the possibility of reopening the boundary issue vis-a-vis the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Meghalaya and Assam in New Delhi recently.

Reacting to a query, Sarma said the Survey of India was on the job as per the MoU and boundary pillars would be installed and thereafter the agreement would be formalised.

He further informed that discussion between the two state government on the remaining six ‘areas of difference’ would take place sometime around June or July.

Refusing to comment on the criticisms raised by the Opposition in Meghalaya against the MoU, the Assam CM said it was up to the Meghalaya chief minister to reply to the criticism even as he added that in Assam, “by and large”, the civil society was backing the state government completely on this issue.