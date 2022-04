Maxwell will be available against MI on April 9

MUMBAI, April 5: Royals Challengers Bangalore can avail the services of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in its upcoming IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 9, said the team’s head coach Mike Hesson.

Despite joining the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period, Maxwell was not available for RCB’s game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players.

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete its tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league. (PTI)