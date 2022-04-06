Meghalayans gear yourselves for a revolution

Editor,

Apropos of Albert Thyrniang’s article, Case of the Mawhati MLA and our collective response” (ST March 30,2022), as a regular reader of The Shillong Times, I must say that Thyrniang’s articles are downright honest and revealing. His articles also speak of his grassroots connection. These are the kind of articles that challenge us to question how some people in power are able to amass wealth while Meghalayans in the countryside aare becoming poorer. The way I see it, today Meghalaya has been mortgaged to a set of moneybags who are all out to exploit every single opportunity to enrich themselves and their kith and kin. How long can Meghalaya (the state and its people) carry on like this? Is anyone willing to answer these questions of life and death? Look at the trajectory at which we pitch our economy. They are all related to exploitation of the environment. Thankfully we have a conscientious High Court that is taking cognizance of the destruction to the environment due to unregulated coal and limestone mining; stone quarrying, sand banking and charcoal production by cutting down trees. As a senior citizen I worry at the future we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren.

Is there none that can fight back these disruptive forces? Are our pressure groups blind to the illegal mining and transportation of coal? Why are they stunningly silent on this issue? Isn’t it because they are all beneficiaries of that kitty? The landslide on the Shillong-Dawki road was waiting to happen, what with the road expansion scheme and the daily blasting carried out by NHIDCL. This road would have been perfect for a railway line that would have caused lesser damage to the environment. But no. There are groups and even politicians with vested interests who regularly raise their bogey against railways coming to Byrnihat and beyond. Meghalaya is a state with over 30 lakh population. Why are we allowing a few people to decide on our behalf, especially those are not even elected but have held the state to ransom for decades? This has got to end. Many business persons have asked why the Government does not also take their views on the railways since it works out easier for them and more cost effective if goods are transported by trains? Only those working in the interests of the truck lobby are against railways. And the Government has no spine to tackle them. Meghalaya actually requires a Chief Minister like Himanta Biswa Sarma to discipline all these untoward forces that sap at the economy of the state on the pretext of protecting their people when they actually protect their own self interests.

It is my fervent wish that people like Albert Thyrniang who I believe is Principal of a school in Assam’s Karbi Anglong District, is posted to Meghalaya to revolutionise the entire education system by talking about issues relevant to our state and its governance, in the classroom so that our youth begin to raise tough questions not just from the government but also those forces that claim to represent us. We are not dumb to be represented by people of all shades who are actually against our interests and whose only long term interest is in electoral politics.

At 50 Meghalaya and its people must be willing to change, first by throwing out all these sitting MLAs. Second, they must form a united front that will transcend politics and ego and together make a long term, medium term and short term vision for Meghalaya in the next 50 years. If people vote back this same group they are voting in people who will put entire Meghalaya up for sale. Do we want that to happen in our lifetime?

Yours etc.,

G. Lyngdoh Mawlong,

Via email

Where’s your conscience UDP?

Editor,

After the MoU on the boundary issue was signed we were surprised to read the news in the front page of The Shillong Times, “Boundary pact :UDP wants Govt to revisit certain areas,” (ST April 4, 2022). So what has gone wrong? UDP is part of the MDA so why were these issues not taken up internally? Where was the UDP when the MeECL was going to disenfranchise the Shillong and Jowai circles in what was a complete sell-out to RECPDCL? The UDP has never taken up the matter of rat hole mining which is illegal mining and the illegal transportation of coal.

Why do I smell a rat here? Perhaps it has to do with losing out the green pastures of the UDP. For four years the UDP has supported the MDA Government and clinging tight against all the storms and acts of omissions and commissions and letting their boss, the bosom friend of the Assam CM, without any proof nor knowledge of boundaries, ready to conclude an MOU and give away our rights to Assam. Worse is the political scenario in which all these parties of the present MDA Government will continue to reign forever and ever and Meghalaya, the Abode of Clouds, will turn into a abode of coal dust that would exacerbate climate change.

Yours etc.,

F. Lyngdoh

Via email

Ban liquor shops

Editor,

This is to bring to your kind notice that the National Highway near the Veterinary hospital has become a hot spot for vehicles to stop in the evening and buy liquor from the two wine stores along the roadside. They play loud music and drink alongside which causes many problems to the people passing by the road in the evening. The street lights are also not functioning well. If traffic police are present they don’t stop for a long time but most of the time traffic police is not there and it becomes a party spot by the roadside. It is also a genuine request to the MLA to look into the matter and install CCTV cameras in the interest of the safety of the general public walking through the lane.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email