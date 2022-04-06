PMGKAY food grains for NFSA beneficiaries extended 

Tura, April 6: The Deputy Director of Supply, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed the general public that Additional free of cost food grains to NFSA beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-VI) has been extended for another 6 (six) months from April, 2022 to September, 2022.

Under the scheme, AAY and PHH Card Holders under NFSA, 2013 are entitled to get 5 Kg per Head per Month of foodgrains free of cost from their respective Fair Price Shop Centres which will be transacted through ePOS device by the F P Shop Dealers.

In this regard, online ePOS transaction is to be made compulsory to Aadhar seeded AAY & PHH beneficiaries by all the F P Shop Dealers and they are to perform real time ePOS transaction while distributing the foodgrains, the notification added.