Pujara’s debut for Sussex delayed due to visa issues

LONDON, April 5: Out-of-favour India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s debut for Sussex has been delayed until next week due to visa issues and he will miss the side’s first County Championship match of the season starting Thursday.

Pujara, who was dropped from India’s recent Test series against Sri Lanka, was due to play Sussex’s first six County Championship matches of the season before returning later in the season for the Royal London Cup and some additional four-day games.

The club said in a statement that it has been in regular contact with Pujara and was working tirelessly to enable him to be available for the first game of the season against Nottinghamshire.

“We were expecting Pujara to be with us last weekend but can now confirm he will be here at the back end of this week,” Sussex Performance Director, Keith Greenfield said in the statement. Sussex expects Pujara, who also has been demoted in BCCI’s central contract list, to be available for their second game against Derbyshire next week. (PTI)