West Khasi Hills bag U-23 Women’s Inter District title

SHILLONG, April 5: West Khasi Hills continued to be on top form as they demolished South Garo Hills by nine wickets in the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin on Tuesday.

Put into bat after losing the toss, SGH were all out for 67 in 20.3 overs, which WKH chased down for the loss of just one batter in 12 overs.

Evanrilin S Syiem turned in a match-winning performance with the ball, claiming five wickets for nine runs in 3.3 overs, while Ridahun Nongsiej (2/17) and Sara Dafica Kharbani (2/23) picked up two each. Smillin N Sangma was the only batter to get into double figures, having hit 13.

In the chase, Sildamicresha Marbaniang had another solid innings, striking an unbeaten 38 off 39 balls to carry her side to victory by nine wickets. Syiem was deservedly named player-of-the-match, while Marbaniang finished with the most runs in the competition – 213. Jaylynn M Marak of South Garo Hills was the top wicket-taker with 15 scalps, though, unfortunately for her she was not able to add to her tally on Tuesday.

The win in the final capped off a terrific tournament for WKH, who won all their matches right from the group stage.

District Sports Officer of West Khasi Hills, Balarina Syiem, was the chief guest for the finals. Also present were senior members of the MCA – Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor, Honorary Treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria and Tournament Committee Chairman Dister Marbaniang – along with members from the West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association and South Garo Hills District Cricket Association.