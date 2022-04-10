Myntdu Lions crowned champions of MCA Senior Men Challengers Cup

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 9: Myntdu Lions produced a stunning batting display to win the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Men Challengers Cup by five wickets in an enthralling final against Nokrek Tigers here today. Chief guest and former Indian national team captain, Mohammad Azharuddin was also present.

After winning the toss, Nokrek’s captain Sylvester Mylliempdah chose to bat first as they posted a challenging 220/9 in 47 overs.

There was a delay due to rain before Myntdu were set a target of 133 in 21 overs, which they chased down in 19 overs losing five wickets.

The Lions suffered the loss of early wickets but Player-of-the-Final Junjun M Sangma performed a rescue role brilliantly, smacking 51 off just 31 deliveries in an innings that included three big sixes and six fours. His partnership with Rohit Shah (31) took Myntdu from 29/3 to 62/4 and he then added another 62 runs with captain Dippu Ch Sangma (26*).

Earlier, Krishna Thapa scored 45 but the Tigers became mired in difficulty at 117/7 before tail-ender Ram Gurung (47) and all-rounder Anish Charak (40) came together to pull their team out of difficulty with a partnership of 70 runs as the Tigers reached a challenging total of 220/9.

Later, Charak, who scored 180 runs in the tournament and took 10 wickets, was named Player-of-the-Series.

Aryan Bora turned in another great spell of bowling to claim 3/25 in 10 overs, thus finishing the tournament with 16 scalps, the highest by any bowler.

In his speech, Azharuddin praised both sides and encouraged the players. “If you don’t practise, then your talent is no use,” he said.

“I’ve seen team mates in my day who were better than me but did not take it seriously. Hard work and consistency are the most important things.”