One killed in exchange of fire with police ; arms, ammunition recovered

Tura, April 11: One unidentified miscreant was killed during an exchange of fire between a group of armed miscreants and police at Magalpara village near here in the wee hours of Monday. Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the operation site.

Police informed acting on a tip-off that a group of armed miscreants were hatching a plan to kidnap businessmen who often come from plain belt area to Dadenggre area to purchase betel nut, police intensified patrolling in the area.

A group of armed miscreants ambushed a police patrol vehicle at Mahalpar village while it was proceeding from Chibinang towards Dadenggre at around 1.15 AM. Police opened fire in retaliation in which one of the miscreants was killed.

Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the site of operation. The recovery included one AK series rifle, one AK series magazine, 34 live 7.62 mm ammunition, 45 empty cartridges of 7.62 mm, 22 empty cartridges of 9 mm, 3 electric detonators, 4 gelatine sticks, 2 meter long safety fuse.

The body of the miscreants was taken for post-mortem in Tura Civil Hospital. The unidentified body is now lying in the morgue of the hospital.

A case No. 02(04) 2022 u/s 120B/121/121A/307/353 IPC r/w 25 (1A) 2A of Arms Act has been registered in Dadenggre Police station.