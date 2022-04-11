Shad Suk Mynsiem festival gets underway

Shillong, April 11: The festival of spring – the Shad Suk Mynsiem or Dance of the peaceful heart – is here. The annual thanksgiving festival that celebrates spring and is also a celebration depicting the Khasi tribe’s admiration for God, got underway at Weiking Ground in Jaiaw today.

Unlike last year, the number of dancers was comparatively much more this year with COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed. Dancers, both males and females, decked in their traditional attires moved in unison with the traditional beats at Weiking Ground in Jaiaw.

Organised by the Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, this festival is one of the major festivals in the state as it showcases the traditions and culture of the Khasi tribe.

For the first time, the dance is being displayed on a giant screen that has been set up at Khyndailad with the help of the state government to allow people who are not able to come to the ground, to witness the dance on the screen.