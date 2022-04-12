Don Boco holds plasma popularization programme

Eminent Scientists from the premiere institute Centre of Plasma Physics – Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Govt. of India, were the resource persons for the programme.

Dr. Arindam Ghosh gave a brief history of the Department of Physics, Don Bosco College while Dr. B. J. Saikia highlighted the work being carried out at CPP-IPR.

Dr. Rakesh Moulick in his talk gave the fundamentals of the physics of Plasma and Dr. Ngangom Aomoa delivered his talk on the experimental aspects of Plasma Physics. In the technical session, a demonstration of glow discharge was shown to the students.

The technical session was an important and exciting part of the event as students could see the conversion of the cryptic equations found on blackboards brought to life in the visible glow of plasma.

The programme was convened by the Department of Physics, Don Bosco College, Tura with Shri Gaurav Biswas as convener and attended by students and faculty from Don Bosco College as well as Tura Government College.

Earlier, Fr. Bivan Mukhim, in his welcome speech emphasized the importance of Science Popularization programs to inculcate Scientific temper in the students and the public at large.