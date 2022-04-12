Union wants early completion of two plain belt roads

Tura, April 12: The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) on Tuesday sought the speedy completion of the AMPT/NEC Road from Rajabala to Hallidaganj and Tikrikilla to Chibinang pointing out that the two stretches of roads are the lifeline of the people of the plain belt region.

In its petition to Minister in charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong, AMMSU President Nur Islam Sk said, “The people of the plain belt region are dependent on the AMPT road. However, while the road from Chibinang to Rajabala has been completed, the road from Tikrikilla to Chibinang and Rajabala to Hallidayganj are still pending completion for such a long time”.

Islam said that the incomplete roads were posing hardships to the people of the area especially, during medical emergencies like pregnancies, and urged the Minister to look into the matter and complete their construction at the earliest.