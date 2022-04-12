Govt is not claiming land belongs to it: Tynsong

Shillong, April 12: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said that though land belongs to the people in Meghalaya, it is, however, the job of the government to resolve the disputes in the inter-state boundary areas.

Tynsong was reacting to the statement made by the Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma who had asked the government to revisit the MoU signed between Meghalaya and Assam recently on the six disputed boundary areas.

Reacting to the legal experts’ comment on revisiting the MoU, the Deputy CM clarified that the decision was taken after thorough consultation with all stakeholders.

Tynsong has requested the citizens to cooperate with the arrangement and stressed on the need to find a middle path amid the disputes even as he claimed that the decision was a well-balanced arrangement.